Echoing a point Miller made in his letter, Lehner notes that forest products jobs pay about twice as much as the tourism jobs that supplant them. "Replacing natural resource jobs with tourism is hard," Lehner says. "But it seems like all consultants can come up with for economic development recommendations is replacing those jobs with tourism and health care. Not everywhere can be a real hub for either. This transformation has worked well for Bend and Hood River, yes, but not many other places."