Roy Jay in More Trouble: Anybody who watched the Blazers' playoff run on television might have noticed Roy Jay, longtime president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon, sitting in pricey seats right behind the national TV announcers. That was surprising, because in a July 2017 settlement with the Oregon Department of Justice, Jay swore he'd turned over all his assets to atone for misusing millions of public dollars paid to multiple nonprofits he ran, including Project Clean Slate, which promised to clear the criminal histories of black youth. Jay's insurance company paid $600,000 to settle DOJ's allegations that he used nonprofit money for exotic travel, mortgage payments, tailor-made clothing and expenses related to his vacation homes in Sunriver and Mexico. But a May 30 complaint DOJ filed against Jay in Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges he failed to disclose more than $700,000 in payments he allegedly diverted from a parking contract, including nearly $80,000 he received after swearing he'd disclosed all assets. DOJ has now reopened and amended its original complaint and seeks more than $2 million in claims the agency released Jay from in the 2017 settlement. Jay did not respond to requests for comment.