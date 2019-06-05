WHO SUPPORTS IT: HB 2015 is one of those rare pieces of legislation that unites left and right—well, some of the right. It is a top priority for immigrants' rights groups such as Causa Oregon, the farmworkers' union PCUN, and business groups such as the Oregon Association of Nurseries and the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association that typically lean right but are short of labor. Add in public employee unions and you have a can't-miss bill—except it hasn't come up for a House floor vote yet, let alone made it to the more conservative Senate chamber.

Part of that sluggish pace may stem from Democrats' fear that voters still harbor the racial animus that drove the 2014 ballot defeat. But those same Oregon voters in 2018 handily rejected Measure 105, which would have ended the state's sanctuary policy for immigrants. "We thought it was going to get done early," says Reyna Lopez, PCUN's executive director. "After the elections last year and the defeat of Measure 105, we had momentum behind us." House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) says she's confident the bill will move. "I look forward to soon voting yes on House Bill 2015," Kotek said in a statement. "Requiring all drivers to have a license will make our roads and communities safer for everyone."