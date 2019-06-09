Oregon's 4 pm winter sunsets could be going the way of the dodo in two years.
State lawmakers Thursday approved a bill to abolish time changes in Oregon and keep daylight saving time year-round, Oregon Public Broadcasting first reported.
All three West Coast states must approve the legislation for it to be approved by Congress. Washington's legislature passed a similar bill this year, and California voters in November approved year-round daylight saving time, which lawmakers have yet to sign off on. (President Trump in March voiced support for year-round daylight saving time in a tweet.)
If approved, the bill would go into effect at 2 am on Nov. 7, 2021. It would mean darker mornings in the winter and a later sunset.
Rep. Jack Zika (R-Redmond) raised concern about a late sunrise in winter, OPB reported. "Don't make my kids walk to school in the dark," he said. "Don't let Oregonians walk to schools in the dark."
Despite pushback, the bill passed the Oregon House 37-20. It now goes to Gov. Kate Brown's desk for a signature. She is expected to sign it.
Comments