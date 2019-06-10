The lawsuit, filed by Stephen English of the Perkins Coie firm, alleges that over several years, the defendants have have used their positions at both Andersen Construction and a related company called Rosan, which manages the family's extensive commercial real estate holdings in Oregon and Washington, "to engage in illegal and fraudulent activity in the management and control of those companies and their related entities. Despite their secrecy and lack of candor with the plaintiffs, plaintiffs have been able to identify examples of defendants' efforts to enrich themselves at the companies' and minority shareholders' expense."