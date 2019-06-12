House Bill 2796, co-sponsored by state Reps. Brian Clem (D-Salem) and Bill Post (R-Keizer), would "allow removal and fill of degraded wetlands for needed housing projects." Supporters tout it as a way to ease Oregon's housing crisis.

Lev and other critics note the bill doesn't actually require the construction of affordable housing where the greatest shortage exists and would place new housing in flood-prone areas. Worse, they say, the bill would allow a developer who filled in an acre of wetlands to replace it with just one-quarter of an acre of new wetlands.