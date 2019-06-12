Congratulations, Portland: We broke another heat record.
The temperature yesterday and today both broke historic highs for this time in June.
Yesterday, temperatures reached 97 degrees Fahrenheit at the Portland International Airport, shattering the previous record for June 11, which was set in 1941 and was 95 degrees. Today, temps pushing 96 degrees break the previous June 12 record of 93 degrees, set in 2002.
The heat wave comes after last summer's historic high for number of days at or over 90 degrees.
This isn't the earliest in a calendar year it has been this hot, however. The NWS Portland says there was a 100 degree day in Portland on Memorial Day in 1983.
"We have a few records in the mid 90s as early as mid May," the agency says in an email. "Once we get into early June, most of the records tend to be in the mid-to-upper 90s."
Grass pollen levels are also still extremely high—meaning your current outdoor activities might include a lot of sneezing and sweating.
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center warns that the early-season hot, dry weather increases wildfire risks.
Happy summer.
