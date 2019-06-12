The condition of the cut stem is key. A cut flower with a dried-out stem is like a headless chicken with a scabbed-over windpipe: not long for this world. Luckily, in the case of flowers (or exceptionally long-necked chickens), you can cut off the dried-out portion. This reopens the tiny tubes through which the flower sucks up water. Cutting the stem at an angle, slitting the end longitudinally, and even (if the stem is tough and woody) pounding it with a mallet are all ways to improve its water-sucking ability.