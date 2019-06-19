The story implied that Lamont was under investigation by Portland Public Schools for taking narcotics from the school's evidence room. The story also stated that a locked file cabinet in the evidence room was meant for the safekeeping of narcotics and weapons confiscated on school property, and WW mistakenly believed the contraband associated with the investigation of Lamont was categorized as narcotics. The school evidence room was meant to house any contraband confiscated on school property. WW does not have information that the contraband associated with the investigation of Lamont was properly categorized as narcotics.