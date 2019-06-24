A person riding a bicycle was killed on Sunday after being hit by a sedan at the intersection of Southeast Flavel Street and Southeast 79th Avenue. The fatal crash marks the 27th traffic-related death in Portland this year.
Portland Police have not yet identified the deceased cyclist, who was determined dead when medics arrived at the intersection just after 3 am on Sunday.
The driver of the sedan, 21-year-old Nicholas Martinez, remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators and was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The cyclist's death comes less than two weeks after 82-year-old Louanna Battams was killed while crossing the street at Foster and Southeast 71st Avenue.
In May, Portland Police suggested in a podcast that pedestrians should make themselves more visible to avoid getting hit by cars. But in a statement after Battams' death, the bureau stated that it "is committed to providing enforcement and raising awareness regarding traffic safety for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians."
In September, 2018, PPB also conceded to allocating fewer resources to DUII arrests. "There are fewer traffic division officers than in the past and a greater expectation for traffic officers to assist with calls for service," says police spokesman Sgt. Christopher Burley told WW at the time.
Lieutenant Tina Jones, a spokesperson for PPB, says that due to the agency's current staffing shortage, Burley's statement "still holds true."
