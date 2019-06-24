Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass) issued a statement just after noon on June 24, saying his caucus will not be coming back to work today.
The Senate Republicans have deserted the Capitol for five days, denying Democrats a quorum to pass a cap on carbon emissions.
About 100 bills, including top Democratic priorities such as House Bill 2020 (cap and trade) and family medical leave and various agency budget bills, hang in the balance as the June 30 deadline for end of session looms.
"Despite the onslaught of rumors, as of today, no deal with the Democrats has been made," Baertschiger said in a statement. "I have been in communications without any results and nothing has been determined. My caucus and I intend to remain out of the state. We are working for our constituents and all Oregonians against House Bill 2020, the devastating gas and emissions tax."
