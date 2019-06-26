Last week, on wweek.com, we wrote about a walkout staged by Senate Republicans to deprive the Legislature of a quorum and block the passage of House Bill 2020, the carbon reduction legislation that passed the House earlier in the week. On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown sent Oregon State Police to retrieve the absent lawmakers, some of whom are hiding out in Idaho with burner phones. On Saturday, an unmaterialized threat from right-wing militia shut down the Capitol. Here's what readers think.