Libra is a mobile-accessible currency built on blockchain, a technology that creates a decentralized public ledger of financial transactions like an ever-growing chain of receipts knit together every time someone spends Libra. Facebook touts it as the new global currency. Unlike bitcoin, another popular type of cryptocurrency, Libra will be backed globally by assets like bank deposits and government securities, which experts say make it more stable. Critics argue transaction histories on a public blockchain ledger can be exploited, and that Facebook's careless handling of people's personal data should raise alarm.