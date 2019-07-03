Laurie Nelesen caught on camera the moment a tornado touched down in Northeast Portland on Monday evening.
The tornado is the fifth to ever hit the city, but the second in nine months.
Nelesen's video captures dark clouds brewing until powerful winds eventually touch down—grabbing tents and tree branches out of the ground and sending them swirling high in the sky.
"Holy shit," Nelesen says one point, "there's a tree branch going through the sky!"
The National Weather Service Portland says the storm was rated EF-0, the lowest rating for a tornado, and that its path covered roughly 1 mile.
Watch the full video, which was sent to WW's news partner KATU News, below.
