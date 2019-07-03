WHAT TO KNOW:
- Monday night, around 5:30 pm, a tornado hit Northeast Portland, uprooting trees and pulling bricks out of chimneys and shingles off roofs. It is the second tornado to hit the metro area in nine months but only the fifth tornado in Portland history.
- Alex Reyter says he was trying to follow the rules when he received the four packages of CBD. Now, a criminal investigation shows CBD, the most promising part of Oregon’s cannabis industry, still faces legal threats.
- Portland police made a dubious claim that protesters’ milkshakes “contained quick-drying cement,” on Twitter. But the bureau has little evidence to back up the tweet.
- The city shut down Mayor Ted Wheeler’s official email address after receiving a flood of emails following national headlines that put Portland in the spotlight for a violent clash between far-right provocateurs and antifascist demonstrators.
- A City Hall bomb threat prompted a brief evacuation yesterday. “We learned that a person called several times expressing that a bomb was going to go off within the building,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler.
CLOSING TIME:
- Portland is soon going to have to look elsewhere for a lamb-pattied Kiwi Burger or chocolate milkshakes fixed with a shot of Jameson. Foster Burger is closing this Sunday, just short of its 10-year anniversary.
WHAT TO COOK:
- Here are three cannabis-infused recipes to light up your Fourth of July barbecue.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments