By Sebastian Carosi
Smoky BBQ Washington Whiskey Wings
Prep time: 15-20 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes to 1 hour (plus 3-hour minimum marinade)
Yield: 4-6 servings
Total THC/CBD: 50 mg CBD, 60 mg THC
Required equipment: Small saucepan, whisk, tongs, two large mixing bowls, lined baking sheet, cutting board, chef's knife, tabletop fryer
INGREDIENTS:
¼ cup cannabis butter (made in the MB2e MagicalButter Machine)
½ cup Washington whiskey (preferably Woodinville Whiskey Company)
½ cup Doug fir, spruce tip or maple syrup
¼ cup organic blackstrap molasses
¼ cup raw cannabis honey
2 teaspoons dry onion bits
½ teaspoon each granulated onion
and garlic
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 teaspoon sea salt flakes
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1½ tablespoons chipotle adobo
1 teaspoon cornstarch
3 tablespoons catsup
¼ cup dark brown sugar
2-3 pounds chicken wings, wing tips removed and separated at the joint
½ bottle Fairwinds Cannabis CBD Companion (50 mg CBD, 10 mg THC)
¼ bottle Fairwinds Cannabis Sriracha
(50 mg THC)
2 drops True Terpenes eugenol
½ cup green onions, cut on the bias
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the first 14 ingredients and whisk. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally until the mixture becomes a syrup.
2. In a mixing bowl, toss the wings with a half-cup of the sauce to coat. For best results, refrigerate the wings overnight, or marinate for 3 hours minimum.
3. Preheat oven to 365 degrees. Arrange wings in a single layer on the foil-lined baking sheet. Roast the wings for 20 to 25 minutes, then turn the wings over and roast another 20 to 25 minutes.
4. Thoroughly mix the remaining reduced sauce with the terpenes, Sriracha and CBD companion. When wings are done, remove from the oven or fryer and transfer to a stainless steel mixing bowl and toss with the wing sauce. Arrange on a serving platter and sprinkle with the bias-cut green onions. Serve hot alongside celery hearts and buttermilk ranch dressing for dipping.
Stone Fruit, Burrata & Wild Arugula Salad (with Smoky Rescue Honey & Limeade)
Prep time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4-6 servings
Total THC/CBD: 45 mg THC, 50 mg CBD
Required equipment: Chef's knife, cutting board, medium stainless steel bowl, wire whisk, service platter
INGREDIENTS:
2 peaches, stone removed, cut into wedges
1 heirloom tomato, cut crosswise
1 nectarine, stone removed, cut into wedges
1 small plum, stone removed, cut into wedges
½ teaspoon sea salt flakes
¼ teaspoon cracked pepper
3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon plus ½ teaspoon cannabis extra virgin olive oil (made in the MB2e MagicalButter Machine)
2-3 tablespoons Bee Delightful CBD honey
1 drop Green Crack True Terpenes
8 drops Fairwinds Cannabis THC Sriracha
¼ teaspoon chipotle adobo
½ gram Revival CBD isolate (water soluble)
2 ounces baby wild arugula, more if desired
4 ounces burrata or mozzarella, torn into pieces (goat cheese is OK, too)
¼ cup fresh cannabis shoots
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Place arugula in a large bowl and drizzle with ½ teaspoon each vinegar and oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss to coat, set aside.
2. Arrange tomatoes on a platter (or divide among plates) and sprinkle with a few pinches of sea salt. Top with stone fruit wedges.
3. In a small stainless steel bowl combine lemon juice, rice wine vinegar, cannabis olive oil, honey, terpenes, Sriracha, adobo and isolate. Set aside.
4. Arrange arugula and shoots on top of the stone fruit and tomato and gently toss to incorporate. Disperse quarter-size pieces of the burrata evenly around the salad in random places.
5. Drizzle salad with the vinaigrette. Season to taste with several pinches of sea salt and fresh cracked pepper.
Plutonium Pickle Production, aka Benton County Bombs
Prep time: 20 minutes
Wait time: 7 days
Yield: One big-ass jar
Total THC/CBD: ???
Required equipment: Cutting board, chef's knife, a six-pack of beer
INGREDIENTS:
2 packets lemon lime Kool-Aid
1 80-ounce jar of whole large dill pickles
2 drops OG Kush True Terpenes
1 bunch celery hearts, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 gram Revival CBD isolate
2 ounces full-spectrum alcohol-based cannabis tincture (made in the MB2e Magical Butter Machine)
1 fresh serrano chile pepper, cut into rings
1 tablespoon dry onion bits
½ cup fresh cannabis leaves
1 dry red chile pepper
6 sprigs of fresh dill
½ teaspoon each mustard seeds, celery seeds and dill seeds
1 tablespoon sea salt flakes
HOW TO MAKE IT:
1. Remove the pickles from the jar and reserve at least 2 cups of the pickle juice. Cut pickles into desired size and shape. Add all other ingredients to the jar, stir well to dissolve. Add the pickles and celery to the jar, top the pickles off with reserved liquid. Place in the refrigerator for 7 days minimum.
Chef Sebastian Carosi is a farm-raised, Portland culinary professional with more than 25 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry who has been cooking with cannabis since the mid-'90s. He shares most of his terpene-fortified recipes on Instagram: @chef_sebastian_carosi.
