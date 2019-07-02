Portland is soon going to have to look elsewhere for a lamb-pattied Kiwi Burger or chocolate milkshakes fixed with a shot of Jameson.
Foster Burger, the self-proclaimed "rock'n'roll burger bar" at 5339 SE Foster Rd., is closing this Sunday, just short of its 10-year anniversary.
The restaurant, founded by Pok Pok's Andy Ricker and partner Daniel Mondok, opened in 2011. A year later, the restaurant group Chefstable took the reigns, eventually implementing St. Jack and La Moule chef Aaron Barnett to curate a menu that included classics like poutine and originals like the Frenchy, a sandwich stacked with brie and grilled apple.
Managerial changes, upcoming restaurant prospects and a proposition made by next door neighbor Thunderbird Bar to buy the space convinced ownership to sell, according to Chefstable co-owner Kurt Huffman.
"It was a longer run than I think anybody expected," Huffman says. "Who would have thought the restaurant we opened for 20 grand would stay open for 10 years?"
