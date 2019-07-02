On July 1, Robert King, the mayor's senior adviser on public safety and former president of the police union, continued to give oxygen to the cement milkshake story. He said someone who had been hit with a milkshake reported irritation to his skin and eyes "that wouldn't be consistent with ice cream." He released more information about the lieutenant's observations, saying the officer thought the milkshake had a texture and odor similar to cement. Neither the bureau nor the mayor's office is aware of any actual physical evidence that supports the allegation.