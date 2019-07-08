Blumenauer, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will introduce the emergency resolution to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives tomorrow. It specifically acknowledges that "massive, comprehensive and urgent" government action is necessary; that reversing the climate emergency means phasing-out oil, gas and coal; that actions must "actively engage frontline communities, Tribal governments and communities, people of color and labor unions"; and that the benefits of "climate mobilization" in the U.S. "far outweigh the costs of inaction."