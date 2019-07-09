At Deerpark Stables, her 56-acre ranch in the woods off Northwest Skyline Boulevard, Kurilo hosts corporate team-building workshops based on equine psychology. She begins the four-hour sessions by having trainees observe the horses interact with each other. Horses, Kurilo says, are exceptionally empathic, and can pick up subconscious cues from everything from posture to the "energy" a person radiates. So people have to be especially self-aware when tending to them.