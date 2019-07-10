Last week, on wweek.com, we wrote about the nearly 100 calls that Portland's emergency dispatchers fielded from out-of-state callers complaining about a June 29 protest. People called from as far away as Australia to offer vague complaints about the Portland Police Bureau, antifascists, and the assault of conservative journalist Andy Ngo. WW obtained a sample of some of the calls. Here's what readers had to say about the international outrage.
Gitagovinda, via Twitter: "Being a 911 dispatcher sounds like the worst job in the world, made worse by these dumb calls."
Ghostcider, via Reddit: "Just because I don't live in Maine doesn't mean I can't object to *check notes* milkshakes!"
Josiah Roe, via Twitter: "That was me calling to complain about Season 6 of Portlandia. I mean WTF."
Will Costello, via Facebook: "As someone who works in a call center, this was triggering."
Scribnersplace, via Twitter: "To be fair, our riots also tie up emergency dispatchers."
Pk_remote, via Reddit: "These people probably call into tech support help and tear into the guy that fixes computers because they forgot their Netflix password too."
Sean Coughlin, via Facebook: "Portland is out of control."
Traditional_Regular, via Reddit: "I'd like to welcome our out-of-state trolls."
Vater ghost, via Twitter: "Maybe if [Mayor Ted] Wheeler let Portland police do their job for once, this wouldn't be an issue."
Ryan Menzer, via Twitter: "These are the same people that called milkshakes terrible violence."
Ava Collopy, via Twitter: "Out-of-staters don't know or understand our ways."
