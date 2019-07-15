South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the latest Democratic presidential candidate planning a Portland visit.
Buttigieg, one of the first openly gay presidential candidates, is coming for a July 23 fundraiser, hosted by a prominent Portland LGBTQ leader and developer.
Real-estate developer and longtime Portland police reserves commander Robert Ball will be host the event at his home with his partner Grant Jones.
Other sponsors of the fundraiser include former Multnomah County Commissioner Jules Bailey, developer Brian Wannamaker, political consultant Paige Richardson, and freelance writer and former WW columnist Byron Beck.
Tickets start at $250 and go up to $2,800.
Buttigieg becomes the third Democratic presidential candidate to visit Portland this summer—and the most prominent. Andrew Yang and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee visited earlier this month.
Last weekend, another major Portland donor to Democratic candidates, New Republic owner Win McCormack, apologized to Buttigieg for an essay the magazine briefly ran.
Here's the full invitation to the Buttigieg fundraiser:
Mayor Pete Buttigieg is coming to our home on July 23rd from 11:30am to 1:30pm. We hope you will come to hear from one of the most exciting presidential candidates that has emerged this primary season. Mayor Pete has catapulted from almost unknown to a major presidential candidate in a very short time. He went to Harvard College and then to the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar. He worked for a large consulting firm and then became Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. While mayor, he was in the US Navy Reserves and was deployed overseas as an intelligence officer. If that’s not enough, he speaks eight languages. If you are interesting in learning more about Pete, the election, and the issues facing the United States, this will be an incredible opportunity for a more intimate visit. Grant and I really hope to see you!
Enclosed is a link where you can RSVP. Bob Ball and Grant Jones
