Pearl residents have objected to tall buildings before ("Sky Wars," WW, Jan. 24, 2018), but this time their objection isn't just height. "The failure to provide any onsite parking, while eliminating the 39 public parking spaces presently occupying this site, will further add to the traffic congestion in the neighborhood and discourage visitors from coming to the restaurants and shops in the area," reads the press release by the Pearl Neighbors for Integrity in Design.