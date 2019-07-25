This comes as part of TriMet's plan to convert its nearly 700-bus fleet—the 11th largest in the U.S.—to an all non-diesel one. Nearly all of TriMet's buses, 97 percent, use diesel, according to TriMet's September 2018 Non-Diesel Bus Plan, which assesses whether TriMet should make the switch to electric, and if so, how. The report concluded that global climate change is forcing TriMet's hand into switching from diesel to an alternative fuel source by 2040.