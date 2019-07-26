Someone stole a trailer full of a scout troop's camping gear from the parking lot of a North Portland church last night.
Last night, Scout Troop 71's trailer—which was full of tents, cooking tools, pots, stoves and other gear—was stolen from where it was parked near the Piedmont Presbyterian Church in North Portland.
A GoFundMe campaign launched today to raise money to replace the trailer and camping equipment.
The 44-person troop packed the small trailer last night in preparation for a trip to Crater Lake to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
"This morning it was gone," the GoFundMe page reads. "The trailer was donated to the troop back in 2012 by a now deceased, former lifelong scout who credited scouts with saving his life when he was young."
The troop hopes to raise $13,000.
A troop leader could not immediately be reached for comment.
