Kelley Point Park, where the Columbia and Willamette rivers meet, is a dangerous place to swim. In the summer of 2016, the beach there closed for a week, after two people—a 10-year-old girl and a man in his 20s—drowned in less than two weeks. The city's park bureau installed two new signs reading "Do not enter water," bringing the total number of signs with such warnings up to about three dozen.