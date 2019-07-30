Crowell: Burgerville seems to care more about their brand identity, and being seen as liberal. So they were afraid, maybe, to go as far. This felt like a scorched-earth kind of practice on behalf of Chanticleer Holdings. Workers saw me as a person to reach out to about the union—and I was threatened with trespassing after allegedly not refilling napkins. Most people who get terminated from these jobs don't get kicked out permanently in the middle of an election.