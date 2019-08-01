E-scooter company Lime plans to deploy hundreds of scooters and offer discounted rides for commuters affected by the Lloyd District MAX train closures Aug. 4 through Aug. 17.
TriMet's work to improve the Lloyd MAX station will affect the red, blue and green MAX lines, which will arrive less often and on special schedules during the two week period.
To help commuters, Lime will give riders who start or finish trips in the vicinity of the Lloyd Center or Rose Quarter a free unlock—usually $1—for their first ten rides with the code LIME2MAX.
Portland Bureau of Transportation has also temporarily increased the number of scooters allowed in the Lloyd District during this year's pilot program, so that Lime can deploy a total of 165 extra vehicles.
The company aplans to have staff stationed at designated scooter parking areas to help riders navigate the MAX changes and park correctly and to sign up eligible riders for Lime's low fare program.
