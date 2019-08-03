The Bus Project was founded in 2001 by an ambitious Portland lawyer named Jefferson Smith, who would go on to serve as a state lawmaker, run for Portland mayor and found the radio station XRAY.FM. (He left the Bus Project in 2011.) The nonprofit has championed landmark expansions of voting rights in Oregon, including online voter registration in 2008 and New Motor Voter, the 2015 law that allows Oregonians to register to vote at the Department of Motor Vehicles.