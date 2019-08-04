"As a result of today's ruling, the permission to build two specific projects has now expired," Friends said. "The controversial Summit Ridge Wind Farm was originally proposed in 2009 to be sited in Wasco County along the Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River. And the Perennial Wind Chaser Station, a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant, was first proposed in 2014 to be sited in western Umatilla County. Both of these projects would have resulted in significant environmental impacts. If the developers still desire to pursue either of these projects, they must file applications for new site certificates—effectively starting the permitting process over from scratch."