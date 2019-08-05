WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon union officials banned Gov. Kate Brown and Democratic lawmakers from speaking at an annual Labor Day picnic in response to cuts in public employee retirement benefits.
- Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw says she’s concerned by the violent rhetoric surrounding a planned right-wing demonstration this month. She says the rhetoric around the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally shows “criminal intentions.”
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the city needs more homeless services—and supports funding them with a tax measure placed on the 2020 ballot. He says that’s a higher priority than a transportation funding measure also in the works.
- The Oregon Supreme Court this week made it harder for energy companies to site facilities where opponents don’t want them—including, possibly, a long-proposed wind farm along the Deschutes River near the Columbia Gorge.
- The Portland voter-turnout nonprofit that urges young Oregonians to turn in their ballots has a new name. The Bus Project on Friday revealed that it has changed its name to Next Up.
- Senior citizens on foot make up an increasingly large share of traffic deaths in Portland. Despite being 12 percent of the population, people over 65 made up 28 percent of Portland’s pedestrian deaths in the last five years.
WHERE TO EAT:
- A veteran Portland restaurateur is opening a pizzeria that will specialize in Mexican-inspired pies. Think albondigas, chile relleno, even a chilaquiles pizza covered in salsa verde and melted cheese.
PLAN AHEAD:
- Here are five recently announced concerts you can still get tickets to—including Janet Weiss’s post-Sleater-Kinney duo tour, another big Angel Olsen show and a hip-hop classic performed with the Oregon Symphony.
