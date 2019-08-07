Williamson Polling for Several Jobs: After stepping down as Oregon House majority leader last month, state Rep. Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) is polling to help determine what office to seek next year. Her choice could determine what a number of other candidates do. The Portland lawyer and four-term incumbent wants to be attorney general, but two-term incumbent Ellen Rosenblum has told allies unofficially she'll seek a third term. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.) Mounting a primary challenge to Rosenblum could be tricky, especially after Williamson angered unions by recently voting for public pension reforms. Williamson, 45, is also reportedly considering an open secretary of state's seat, replacing state Sen. Ginny Burdick (D-Portland) should Burdick retire, or running for Multnomah County district attorney (where she'd probably face a close friend, Oregon Criminal Justice Commission director Michael Schmidt). Or she could just run for re-election to her House seat. Williamson says she hasn't made any decisions yet. "I've asked my political team to conduct a thorough analysis of legislative and statewide options," she says, "including a survey of primary voters."