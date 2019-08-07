Everyone hates spam calls. Oregonians are calling the feds to complain.
In July, Oregonians filed 9,730 complaints about spam phone calls and text messages with the Federal Trade and Communications commissions, data show.
That's the most complaints of any month this year—and up 35 percent from June, when Oregonians filed 7,189 complaints.
Of the complaints filed last month, 83 percent were about recorded messages, or robocalls, and the telephone number people complained about most frequently was 408-960-0110.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) co-sponsored a bill in Congress last month that would direct the FCC to create rules protecting people from unwanted calls and texts. "Oregonians don't like robocalls!" she said in a statement, celebrating the bill's passage in the House. It awaits a vote in the Senate.
