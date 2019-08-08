"We have been working with city officials this week and decided yesterday it would be wise to move our 5k race to the other side of the river so that our participants, volunteers, vendors, and spectators would be safe during our event," a spokesperson for Terrapin Events, the group helping organize the race, says. "This last minute move has caused a lot of extra work for our team, but we want everyone to still come out to the event and have a good time. We don't want people to have to worry about the protests going on."