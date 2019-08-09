Portland-based spin studio BurnCycle is joining in a protest against Stephen Ross, the owner of popular national fitness companies SoulCycle and Equinox, who is holding a fundraiser for President Trump at his New York home today.
News of Ross' fundraiser broke earlier this week, and caused many people to cancel memberships.
In response, Portland's BurnCycle, which is not affiliated with SoulCycle, announced plans to donate 100 percent of profits from all classes today to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Jessi Duley, BurnCycle's founder, says the company hopes to make a stand with the fundraiser.
"We wholeheartedly believe in building truly inclusive and safe spaces. When those values are challenged, we have a responsibility to speak up," she said in a statement. "We deeply respect the SoulCycle brand and empathize with the employees for the situation they have been placed in. However, in today's climate, we feel it more important than ever to stand up for our beliefs."
She continued: "President Trump's rhetoric and bullying has left many in our community and in our company feeling alienated and unsafe […] We invite you to ride, to sweat, to swear—whatever you need to do—in a truly safe space and make a statement together."
BurnCycle has two locations in Portland and one in Lake Oswego. Find class schedules here.
