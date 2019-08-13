Portland design company GuildWorks has released the names of two workers killed last Thursday in an accident while assisting in breaking down the Pickathon music festival at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.
Brad Swet, 35, and Brandon Blackmore, 27, died Aug. 8 after a boom lift—a piece of equipment that is similar to a cherry picker—tipped over as they were helping remove the fabric tents that shade the festival's main stage. GuildWorks has provided Pickathon with the tenting for several years.
According to a press release from the company, Swet worked as an independent contractor with GuildWorks for seven years. He was a certified arborist and owner of Foster Trees, a tree-care service.
Blackmore was hired by GuildWorks in 2017 and is described as having experience working with large-scale art installations.
"Brad and Brandon were great friends and shared an unusual bond," read the press release. "They loved being in the trees together, looked forward to installing at Pickathon each year and were very proud of their work."
In a statement last week, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred while Swet and Blackmore were ascending in the boom lift in order remove the ropes fastening the shade installation to surrounding trees. The lift was reportedly positioned on an incline.
Pickathon and GuildWorks have established a memorial fund for the families of the victims.
Comments