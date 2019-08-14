The Portland Police Bureau is investigating what might be bias crimes after molotov cocktails were thrown in the yards of two Southeast Portland homes.
Police responded to the reports of molotov cocktails in the yards of two separate residences on Southeast 104th Avenue first on Monday, Aug. 12, and then on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Officers said the resident at the second home had received threatening text messages from an alleged suspect, which said they were targeted for their sexual orientation. The victim did not recognize the number the text were were sent from.
No injuries were reported, but PPB said in a statement it believed there may be additional victims related to the case.
PPB spokesman Officer Carlos Ibarra tells WW the incidents are still being investigated as bias crimes. Anyone who has information, or who has been targeted, is urged to file a police report.
