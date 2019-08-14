The city of Salem should not be paying one cent to that church, nor should they be moving the library to it. It is reason enough that this church discriminates against gay people. But there's a bigger issue at stake here, namely the separation of church and state, perhaps the most important of the founding principles of this country. If these haters think that it's wrong to marry a gay person, then they should not marry a gay person. They have no business trying to inflict their so-called principles on other people. Hypocrite Pastor Robert Childs should look up the word discrimination.