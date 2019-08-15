At The Oregonian, Lukens earned a reputation for challenging the progressive orthodoxy that dominates Oregon politics, and for stylish writing (he holds a Ph.D. in English Literature from Princeton University). He returned to the Bulletin as editor three years ago. Since then, the paper has struggled financially, the result of declining advertising revenues and unwise investment decisions the paper's owners made in the early 2000s. Those financial pressures led the Bulletin's then-owner, Western Communications, to declare bankruptcy earlier this year.