"The right has targeted Linde's haven for destruction," Epps writes. "The real target, though, is not Portland or antifa but all of us, and our sense of security that we are free citizens of a democratic nation, free to take our children downtown to play or to assemble peacefully to advocate values that the Republican Party does not approve. That party under Trump is now taking sides in the uneven war in Portland's streets—and it is taking the dangerously wrong side."