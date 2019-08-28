Rose Quarter Project Hits Another Jam: Critics of the proposed $450 million expansion of Interstate 5 through the Rose Quarter are convinced state transportation officials will now prepare a full-blown environmental impact study for the project. They drew that conclusion after an Aug. 7 meeting with senior Oregon Department of Transportation staff at the downtown Radisson Hotel. Such a process would mark a major shift and give critics more time and leverage to shape the project to their liking. (Those critics now include Metro, Portland Public Schools, Albina Vision and Portland city commissioners.) Incoming Oregon Transportation Commission chairman Bob Van Brocklin says no final decision has been made. "As we have told many of our Portland-area transportation partners, the OTC and ODOT need to coordinate with the governor and selected legislators on the question of what kind of environmental review to pursue," Van Brocklin said in a statement. "Those conversations will occur in September and then we will be in a position to discuss the project further."