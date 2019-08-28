According to a federal tax lien filed by the Internal Revenue Service on Aug. 19, Portland real estate developer Barclay Grayson, 49, has failed to pay $467,000 in income taxes.
Nearly 20 years ago, Grayson was swept up in the largest union pension fund fraud in history, orchestrated by his late father, Jeff Grayson of Capital Consultants. The younger Grayson pleaded guilty to mail fraud and served 14 months in federal prison.
Since then, Grayson rebuilt his career and, as The Oregonian recently reported, earned a $4 million bonus in 2017 from his employer, BPM Real Estate Group, and bought a $3.65 million home last year.
Through a spokesman, Grayson says he's in the process of reducing what he owes the IRS. "I will continue to make those payments and expect to have this bill paid off in the next several months," Grayson said.
