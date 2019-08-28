"Comparing the change among the 'before' speed study and the most recent speed counts, there is an overall 57 percent decrease in the number of cars traveling over the posted speed limit; [an] 85 percent decrease in numbers of drivers traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed," the report said.

In a cover story last week ("Blindsided, WW, Aug. 21, 2019), advocates pointed to speeding and drunken driving as top culprits for traffic deaths that have claimed 34 lives so far this year. One possible solution: more DUII enforcement. Another: more fixed speed cameras.

The first problem: Installation of the cameras was slow and limited. It took PBOT more than three years to install the existing eight cameras, which are stationed on either side of four high-crash corridors.