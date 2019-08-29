Portlanders awake at 3 am saw the sky lit up by lightning.
A storm system that funneled over the state last night and early this morning brought thunderstorms to much of the state. According to the National Weather Service Portland, the thunderstorm moved into Portland after 2:30 am, bringing thunder and lightning to the city for about an hour.
At Timberline Lodge, a succession of massive lightning bolts were captured on camera early this morning as well. And just over ten miles south of Portland, in Gladstone, KATU News reported, lightning struck down a large sequoia tree.
Chances are many Portlanders slept through the electrical storm. But if you were awake and caught the action, we want to see your best lightning photos. Find us on Facebook or Twitter or email your best shots to web@wweek.com.
