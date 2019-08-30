Isaak has recently been a player in the chaos around Senate Bill 1013, which was supposed to narrow the scope of Oregon's death penalty but was drafted in such a confusing manner that Brown has now proposed a special legislative session to rewrite the bill. One of Isaak's tasks is to review all legislation before Brown signs it. In response to a question from WW this week about how much responsibility her office—i.e. Isaak—bore for not catching the mistake, Brown declined to blame him, noting numerous lawyers and lawmakers worked on the bill.