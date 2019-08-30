The Portland Police Bureau today announced the arrest of Oscar Zamora, 33, for his role in allegedly attacking a bus carrying some of the right-wing marchers who protested on the Portland waterfront Aug. 17.
Zamora is charged with one charge of riot, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
A probable cause affidavit says that Zamora wore a teal-colored shirt and had a rainbow-colored mask hanging from his belt as he ran toward a bus approaching the Morrison Bridge. Video taken by onlookers appears to show him and others attacking the bus and trying to get through the bus doors, while a man inside strikes at them with a hammer.
Portland police later found the teal shirt and rainbow mask after serving a search warrant at Zamora's home.
Court records show that Zamora was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury on Aug. 23, along with four other men, who were indicted on related charges but have not yet been arrested.
