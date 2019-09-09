Portland police are investigating the Aug. 6 assault of a ride-hailing company driver as a possible hate crime.
Officers said they responded to a report of a male ride-hailing passenger assaulting a driver at 10 pm near the area of Southwest 18th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street.
"During the assault," police said in a statement, "the suspect made comments related to the driver's gender identity."
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and police are investigating the assault as a potentially bias-motivated crime.
Gender identity was added to the list of protected categories in bias crime investigations on July 15, when Senate Bill 577 passed the Oregon Legislature. The bill also removed the requirement that two or more people had to commit the bias crime in order to make it a felony under some circumstances.
It is unclear which company the driver works for. Spokespeople for Uber and Lyft could not immediately be reached for comment.
