Neighborhood Fails to Block Senior Housing: The Northwest District Association faces another setback in its effort to reduce the size of an affordable housing project for seniors in the Alphabet District. The association has repeatedly appealed the September 2018 decision by the city's Historic Landmarks Commission to approve the 148-unit complex at 1727 NW Hoyt St. In November, the City Council declined to overrule the commission, and the neighborhood association appealed to the state's Land Use Board of Appeals, which ruled Sept. 9 that the city had decided the matter properly. The association now has the right to challenge the decision in the Oregon Court of Appeals. What it has succeeded in doing: delaying the project for a year.