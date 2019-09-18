5. Niiya says police command staff, including Chief Danielle Outlaw, also knew what he was doing. Prior to the release of the investigative material last week, the Police Bureau provided little explanation for Niiya's communications with either side of the protest movement, despite repeated media requests for such context. Yet much of the bureau's top brass should have been able to explain Niiya's contacts to the press, the mayor and the public. "This investigation found Lt. Niiya carried out his liaison work at the behest of Police Bureau command staff, and with their knowledge," the report says. Niiya himself complained that the bureau seemed unprepared to discuss his work, even though he had kept the chief informed. "Our current chief of police is someone else that knew about my text messages," he told an investigator. "This Police Bureau and the executive management of this organization can't seem to get out in front of this, and we knew about these [records] requests since November of 2018."