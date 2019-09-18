The board itself was split on the issue, but I was treated much like Commissioner Eudaly, i.e., accused of trying to destroy the neighborhood system. Nothing was further from the truth. The associations were complaining about the loss of clout vis-à-vis City Hall. The idea behind the council was to create a body that would yield greater power with the city. Those who resisted change of any kind sabotaged this proposal, and here we are, 20 years hence, attempting to come to terms with the fact that many constituencies do not interface with the neighborhood associations.